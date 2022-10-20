Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Announces Earnings Results

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 9.0 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $211.14 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.29.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.78.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $613,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 66.6% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

