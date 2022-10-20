Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $211.14 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.02.

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. Barclays began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.78.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $613,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

