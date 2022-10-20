Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Lowered to $248.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $248.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $256.39.

ISRG opened at $211.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.02.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

