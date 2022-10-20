Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Stock Holdings Raised by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,511 shares during the quarter. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.65% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $8,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEY. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 32,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 135,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of PEY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,959. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.88. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.