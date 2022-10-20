Invesco (IVZ) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Invesco (NYSE: IVZ):

10/18/2022 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $17.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Invesco is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.50 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Invesco is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.50 to $15.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – Invesco was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/1/2022 – Invesco was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $14.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,443. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.54. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 335,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 150,501 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 273,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

