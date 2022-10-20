Invesco (IVZ) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Invesco (NYSE: IVZ):
- 10/18/2022 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $17.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/18/2022 – Invesco is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/13/2022 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.50 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Invesco is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/3/2022 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.50 to $15.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/3/2022 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 9/9/2022 – Invesco was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 9/1/2022 – Invesco was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $14.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,443. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.54. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 335,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 150,501 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 273,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
