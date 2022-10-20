Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Cut to $17.50

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IVZ. StockNews.com began coverage on Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Invesco from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Invesco in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

IVZ opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. Invesco has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.13). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after buying an additional 8,560,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384,917 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 1,989.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,464,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 109.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

