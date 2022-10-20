Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.2% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $272.64. 1,647,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,643,352. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $293.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.18. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.