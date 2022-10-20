Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Stake Lowered by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,518 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.07% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 410.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 89,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 71,981 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 246,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 35,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $5,041,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.71 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98.

