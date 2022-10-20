Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Boosted by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $131.36 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.36.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
