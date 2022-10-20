Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) rose 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 12,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 24,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.87.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Announces Dividend

Investcorp Credit Management BDC ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $5.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) by 601.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.63% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

