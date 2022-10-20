Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Applied Materials (AMAT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT):

10/20/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $100.00.

10/18/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – Applied Materials is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2022 – Applied Materials was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/14/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $155.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $99.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $109.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $100.00.

10/13/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $126.00 to $95.00.

10/11/2022 – Applied Materials was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/10/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Applied Materials was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/7/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $125.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $140.00 to $125.00.

9/29/2022 – Applied Materials was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/28/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Applied Materials was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/12/2022 – Applied Materials was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/6/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $109.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/30/2022 – Applied Materials had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

8/25/2022 – Applied Materials was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/22/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/22/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to $140.00.

8/21/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $118.00 to $125.00.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $78.66. The company had a trading volume of 13,264,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,127,615. The company has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

