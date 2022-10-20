Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $750,000 Stock Position in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC reduced its position in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,672 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in KVH Industries were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KVHI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 22,629 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,292 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 88,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,224. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63.

KVH Industries ( NASDAQ:KVHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on KVHI. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of KVH Industries from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

