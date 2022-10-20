Investment Management of Virginia LLC Purchases 50 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Rentals Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Rentals from $306.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.36.

Shares of URI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $286.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,705. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $295.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.13.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.89 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

