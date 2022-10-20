Investment Management of Virginia LLC Raises Position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Cass Information Systems worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 15.0% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 271,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 35,288 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 14.3% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 97,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cass Information Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CASS stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $40.13. The stock had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average is $35.99. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $46.26.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 14.95%.

Cass Information Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.