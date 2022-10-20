Investment Management of Virginia LLC Reduces Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 43,578 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in PayPal by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.00 on Thursday, hitting $87.47. The company had a trading volume of 199,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,231,310. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $273.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Redburn Partners downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded PayPal to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.19.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

