IPVERSE Price Down 13.7% This Week (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. IPVERSE has a total market capitalization of $467.10 million and $96,656.00 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IPVERSE token can now be purchased for $0.0804 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IPVERSE has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IPVERSE

IPVERSE was first traded on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

