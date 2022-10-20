iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Cut to $175.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at BTIG Research to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.86% from the stock’s previous close.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $157.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.64.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC traded down $5.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.74. The company had a trading volume of 352,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $67.61 and a 1-year high of $169.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.34 and its 200-day moving average is $136.76.

Insider Activity at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,264.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,264.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,090 shares of company stock valued at $632,089 over the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 9.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.