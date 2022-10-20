iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 0.8% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 86.1% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFAV stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $56.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,439 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.17.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.