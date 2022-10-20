iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Position Trimmed by Financial Council Asset Management Inc

Financial Council Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 2.7% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.41. 149,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,606,487. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.10 and a 200 day moving average of $85.24. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $107.46.

