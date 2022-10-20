iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Holistic Financial Partners’ 4th Largest Position

Holistic Financial Partners lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 56,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $213.75. 66,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355,429. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.96 and its 200-day moving average is $235.06.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

