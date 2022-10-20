iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Lifted by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $141.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.00. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

