iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,718 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $79.69 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $123.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.86.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

