iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 3.2% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $29,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 108.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 61,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15,080.0% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

IJR stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.06. The company had a trading volume of 262,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,604. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.48.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

