iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,795 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.5% of RMR Wealth Builders’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.16. The stock had a trading volume of 171,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,604. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.48. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.