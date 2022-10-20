iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,795 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.5% of RMR Wealth Builders’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance
IJR stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.16. The stock had a trading volume of 171,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,604. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.48. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.
About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
