IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Shares Down 3.9%

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) shares fell 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 23,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 275,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

IT Tech Packaging Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1.00 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IT Tech Packaging

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IT Tech Packaging stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) by 481.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,497 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.20% of IT Tech Packaging worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

About IT Tech Packaging

IT Tech Packaging, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers to companies making corrugating cardboards; and offset printing papers to printing companies. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

