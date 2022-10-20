J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Raymond James

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JBHT. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.41.

JBHT opened at $167.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.05.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

