J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. American Water Works makes up about 1.6% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in American Water Works by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in American Water Works by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

AWK traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,442. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $159.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

