J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,770 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 2.1% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.07. The stock had a trading volume of 606,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,887,848. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

