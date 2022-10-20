Jag Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,850,442,000 after buying an additional 2,037,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

