James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 1,364 Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMPL. SC US Ttgp LTD. grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 1,090.0% in the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 2,798,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,750 shares during the last quarter. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter worth $28,672,000. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter worth $18,993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 32.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter worth $16,249,000. Institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AMPL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplitude

Amplitude Stock Performance

In other news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $196,983.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 987,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,016.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 7,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $120,975.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $196,983.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 987,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,016.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,108 shares of company stock worth $493,451. Insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72. Amplitude, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $87.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.66.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.82 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 51.07% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Amplitude Profile

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.