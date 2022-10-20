James Investment Research Inc. Increases Stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 716.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Confluent were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Confluent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Confluent to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Insider Activity

Confluent Trading Down 5.4 %

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $557,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,778.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $196,919.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 347,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,459,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $557,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,688 shares in the company, valued at $257,778.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,490 shares of company stock valued at $7,348,575. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CFLT opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.18. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $139.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.21 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 90.30% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%. Research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.