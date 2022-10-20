Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,929 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up 0.8% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. CX Institutional owned about 0.76% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $10,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JAAA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at $227,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at $251,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.84. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,785. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.37.

