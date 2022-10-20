Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Shares Gap Down to $8.98

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.98, but opened at $8.60. Janus International Group shares last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 103 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBI. CJS Securities began coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Janus International Group to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $247.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.69 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 671.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

