JasmyCoin (JASMY) Price Tops $0.0046 on Exchanges

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 20th. One JasmyCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, JasmyCoin has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. JasmyCoin has a total market capitalization of $142.19 million and $61.69 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003002 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,293.58 or 0.27492576 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000595 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010738 BTC.
JasmyCoin Token Profile
JasmyCoin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,800,000,000 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.
Buying and Selling JasmyCoin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JasmyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JasmyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for JasmyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JasmyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.