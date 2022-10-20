Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Life Storage in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.31 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.33. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Life Storage’s current full-year earnings is $6.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Life Storage’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.85 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.07 EPS.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Life Storage Trading Down 3.2 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Life Storage to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

NYSE:LSI opened at $103.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $99.78 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.37.

Institutional Trading of Life Storage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Life Storage by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Life Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $661,873.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 114.89%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

