Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €18.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($38.78) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.50 ($43.37) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($39.80) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($36.73) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($13.70) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($20.10).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

