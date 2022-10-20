Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €11.50 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($11.73) price target on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TKA has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.33) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays set a €5.10 ($5.20) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.40 ($19.80) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €5.80 ($5.92) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

TKA stock opened at €5.09 ($5.20) on Monday. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($21.12) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($27.56). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.37.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.