Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Visa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $7.44 per share.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on V. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.61.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $186.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.89. The company has a market cap of $352.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. Visa has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $236.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,092,940,000 after buying an additional 200,057 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Visa by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,200,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,598,996,000 after purchasing an additional 135,832 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,192,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,597,558,000 after purchasing an additional 555,107 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,881,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,092 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.