Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) to “Buy”

Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brunello Cucinelli from €34.00 ($34.69) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Brunello Cucinelli Price Performance

Shares of BCUCY opened at $25.60 on Thursday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.76.

About Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

