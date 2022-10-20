Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Encompass Health Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Encompass Health in a report issued on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Encompass Health’s current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.89.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $49.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.28. Encompass Health has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,088,909.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,477,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 83.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 137.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 106.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.