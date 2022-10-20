Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 110,145 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,145 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Agilent Technologies worth $73,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 122,788 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $60,000.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $128.96 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $165.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.18 and its 200 day moving average is $125.86.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Insider Activity

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

