Jennison Associates LLC Buys 499,514 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,433,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 499,514 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $56,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 35.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $643,000.

SUM opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.35. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.89.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $631.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.61.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

