Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 560,227 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $124,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 852.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLOB. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Globant from $303.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.88.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $171.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.84 and a beta of 1.46. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $158.86 and a 52 week high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.22 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

