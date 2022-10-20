Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,615,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,540 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.92% of Shift4 Payments worth $53,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 28.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after acquiring an additional 48,208 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 404,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 8.6% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 451,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,940,000 after purchasing an additional 35,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 54.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $47.16 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $79.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.34 million. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.87.

Shift4 Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.