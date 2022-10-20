Jennison Associates LLC Has $116.58 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,681,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,656,982 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Energy Transfer worth $116,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 383.1% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,388,538.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on ET. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.78. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.60%.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

