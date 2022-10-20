Jennison Associates LLC Has $67.46 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 798,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,600 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $67,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,480,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ES. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.27.

Shares of ES opened at $74.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.00 and its 200-day moving average is $87.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.58%.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

