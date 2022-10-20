Jennison Associates LLC Has $93.54 Million Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,596,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $93,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 15.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 141.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 75,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 44,269 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 145,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day moving average is $58.44. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research cut Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Alliant Energy Company Profile



Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

