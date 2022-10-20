Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 38,115 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,115 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $80,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1,576.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of BX opened at $87.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.54 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.04.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $143,501.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 822,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,752,630.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $143,501.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 822,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,752,630.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,170,577 shares of company stock valued at $87,028,541 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

