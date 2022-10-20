Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,858 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.93% of WEX worth $64,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of WEX by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 361,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,499,000 after purchasing an additional 26,130 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth $500,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter worth $3,665,000. Institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on WEX from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,628.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,628.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $204,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,730 shares of company stock valued at $460,494 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $138.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.57. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $197.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.60.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.25. WEX had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

