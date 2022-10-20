Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,870,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 757,148 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.13% of General Motors worth $59,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in General Motors by 66.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $998,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after buying an additional 2,472,288 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 1,257.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,000 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,428,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 22.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,237,794 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $491,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

